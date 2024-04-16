Moreld Ocean Wind and Greek Steel Supplier Team Up for Floating Wind

Moreld Ocean Wind and Lykomitros Steel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), outlining the joint aim to win floating offshore wind projects in Europe.

The MoU will see Moreld Ocean Wind, an independent technology provider specializing in floating offshore wind solutions, cooperate with Lykomitros Steel, a global steel fabricator in the offshore wind energy industry, on execution of Norway-led European floating offshore wind projects.

“After having screened modern European fabrication facilities with the latest robotic welding technology, Lykomitros had the most promising solutions. We are very pleased to have agreed with Lykomitros to execute our first European offshore floating wind projects together,” said Wolfgang Wandl, CEO of Moreld Ocean Wind.

Through close collaboration with the Hellenic Wind Association, ELETAEN, and with financial support from the EEA Grants, Norwegian Offshore Wind has facilitated constructive engagements between Norwegian and Greek companies, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and strategic alliances like this.

“The collaboration between these two companies will contribute to strengthening local supply chains in these two markets and underpin the importance of a pan-European approach to creating competitive supply chains,” said Arvid Nesse, CEO Norwegian Offshore Wind, and adds:

“We hope that together we will become a significant player in the offshore floating market. We strongly believe that Moreld Ocean Wind has a unique and leading, global market technology, that will prevail in the future,” added Christos Lykomitros, CEO of Lykomitros Steel.