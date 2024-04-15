Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Hires SLB for Buzios Field Work Offshore Brazil

© Patrick / Adobe Stock
© Patrick / Adobe Stock

Oilfield services and technology company SLB has been awarded three contracts by Petrobras for completion hardware and services for up to 35 subsea wells in the development of  Buzios Wave II offshore oil field.

The scope of the contract includes SLB’s full bore electric interval control valves and electric subsurface safety valves. The award is a catalyst toward full production system electrification for Petrobras, improving production availability via more reliable completions.

By converting to electric completions, Petrobras will gain the ability to reliably control a more sophisticated system in the subsurface, according to SLB.

Full electrification of completions enables maximum production control across multiple reservoir drains, potentially requiring fewer wells and limiting heavy workovers during the productive life of the Buzios field wells.

“By leveraging the electrification and digitalization of completions from SLB, Petrobras will increase its field recovery efficiency in complex and challenging pre-salt reservoirs. This contract award represents a critical milestone on Petrobras’ journey to digitally integrated offshore electric production systems. It will improve efficiency and deploy innovative technologies in Brazil,” said Steve Gassen, President of Production Systems, SLB.

Much of the technology to be deployed in Buzios was developed at SLB’s Taubaté Engineering Center in Brazil for Brazilian Pre-salt, in collaboration with CENPES, the Petrobras research center, and TotalEnergies.

Engineering Subsea Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

