Seatrium and Shell to Collaborate on Floating Production Systems

Seatrium has inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shell Global Solutions International to explore and strengthen collaboration opportunities in floating production systems.

The MoU, which focuses on driving project standardisation and replication, seeks to promote best practices in the design and construction. Both parties intend to leverage their experience and know-how from previous projects to mature and realise further benefits of replication, tapping on each other’s competencies and technologies and incorporating lessons learned from past projects.

Seatrium and Shell have worked together on various projects over the years, including the recently-announced Sparta floating production unit (FPU), which is conceived as a replicable project to leverage the group’s topsides single lift integration methodology, following the fabrication of Vito and Whale FPU newbuilds in 2021 and 2023 respectively.



