Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Arctia to Map Offshore Wind Area in Norway

(Photo: Arctia)
(Photo: Arctia)

Arctia Meritaito, a subsidiary of Finland's Arctia, announced it has been awarded a contract by the Norwegian Mapping Authority to perform hydrographic seabed surveying as part of the 2024 Mareano program.

Under its contract from the Norwegian Mapping Authority's Hydrographic Service (NHS), Arctia Meritaito will survey approximately 1,900 square kilometers with multibeam echosounder and sub bottom profiler in potential offshore wind area Sørvest F in the North Sea.

The surveys will be conducted by the multipurpose research vessel Pohjanmeri. Departure to the Norwegian waters is expected as soon as ice has cleared, and the ship will return to Finland near the end of the summer.

The Norwegian government has an ambition to develop offshore wind to increase access to renewable energy.

The contract marks Arctia's third time participating in the Mareano program, which maps depth and topography, sediment composition, biotopes and habitats in Norwegian waters.

Offshore Hydrographic Geoscience Activity Europe Renewables Survey Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Ramform Tethys vessel (Credit: PGS)

PGS Hooks Northern Europe Seismic Deal
(Photo: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks Completes Survey Off New York & New Jersey

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Cellula Robotics Taps the Power of Hydrogen

Cellula Robotics Taps the Powe

Current News

ADNOC Recently Eyed BP as Takeover Target

ADNOC Recently Eyed BP as Take

Arctia to Map Offshore Wind Area in Norway

Arctia to Map Offshore Wind Ar

ExxonMobil Raised Package of CEO Woods to $36.9 Million in 2023

ExxonMobil Raised Package of C

Venterra’s GDG to Provide Geophysical Services for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Venterra’s GDG to Provide Geop

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine