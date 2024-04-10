Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Enterprise Products Gets Port License for Gulf of Mexico Oil Terminal

Proposed SPOT export terminal - Credit: Enterprise Products Partners
Proposed SPOT export terminal - Credit: Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners said on Tuesday it had received a deepwater port license for its Sea Port Oil Terminal (SPOT) in the Gulf of Mexico from an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The project, located near Freeport, Texas, would become the biggest offshore oil export terminal in the U.S. after completion with a capacity to load two supertankers at a time and export 2 million barrels of crude oil per day.

"The receipt of the license is the most significant milestone to date in the development and commercialization of SPOT," said AJ Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner.

The company had earlier said it expects to get the license in the first quarter and start operations in 2027.

In January, environmental groups had sued U.S. to overturn the approval for the project, saying it would boost oil production and increase emissions.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sourasis Bose; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Offshore Deepwater Activity Oil North America Terminals

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Pemex)

One Dead, Two Seriously Injured After Fire Hit Pemex Oil...
© nattapon7 / Adobe Stock

Beacon Concludes Divestment in Deepwater Gulf of Mexico...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Cellula Robotics Taps the Power of Hydrogen

Cellula Robotics Taps the Powe

Current News

Siem Offshore Chairman Exits with Nine-vessel Purchase

Siem Offshore Chairman Exits w

Enterprise Products Gets Port License for Gulf of Mexico Oil Terminal

Enterprise Products Gets Port

Platform Fire Slashes Pemex Crude Output by 20,000 BPD

Platform Fire Slashes Pemex Cr

Oxy Says Production to Restart in Eastern Gulf of Mexico in Coming Days

Oxy Says Production to Restart

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine