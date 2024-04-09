GES and Provaris Team Up for New Hydrogen Import Facility at Port of Rotterdam

Global Energy Storage (GES) and Provaris Energy have entered a collaboration agreement to develop a gaseous hydrogen import facility at the GES terminal in Rotterdam.

Under the collaboration, GES and Provaris will complete a comprehensive prefeasibility study to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of berthing and unloading of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed hydrogen carriers.

Activities will also include the joint marketing of the proposed facility where Provaris will be responsible for the transportation of the hydrogen in the H2Neo carriers and GES responsible for the discharge and injection into the hydrogen grid.

GES is developing a multi-client, multi-product terminal in Rotterdam, able to import both refrigerated ammonia and compressed hydrogen, with redeliveries into barges, rail, truck and the H2 grid (HyNetwork) operated by Gasunie.

Both parties have a shared belief that the GES terminal in Rotterdam is an ideal site for bulk scale import of green hydrogen given the early connection to the HyNetwork grid for gaseous supply to industrial users in the Port of Rotterdam and key industrials users in Europe.

Provaris’ compressed hydrogen supply chain offers a first mover and competitive alternative to chemical carriers from regional supply sources from the Nordic region and extend across the Baltics, North Sea, Iberia and down to North Africa.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with GES on a world-first terminal for bulk scale import of gaseous hydrogen that can accelerate the availability of green molecules for industrial users. GES has a global network and track record of terminal assets and is demonstrating leadership in the development of a bulk-terminal for hydrogen and derivatives for Europe,” said Martin Carolan, CEO of Provaris Energy.

During 2024, GES and Provaris said they will complete prefeasibility level studies focused on the jetty facilities to discharge the H2Neo carrier, along with scavenging compression, storage, HyNetwork grid connection, risk and safety, emissions, and other permitting and environmental considerations.

Provaris has advanced the H2Neo hydrogen carrier through an extensive FEED package design approval in December 2022, with a Prototype Tank under construction and testing program underway in Norway to support a final construction approval from Class targeted for mid-2024.