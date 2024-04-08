Energy Major Picks Eco Wave Power for Feasibility Study in USA

Eco Wave Power has been selected by a major energy company to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study aimed at identifying the top locations for commercial onshore wave energy stations in the United States and across the globe.

Per the terms of the agreement with the unnamed company, Eco Wave Power has initiated a three-month, in-depth feasibility study in the U.S. and key regions across the globe.

The studies explore the best proposed implementation sites for commercial installations of wave energy plants based on Eco Wave Power’s proprietary technology, and reviews 77 sites in-detail in the U.S. coastline, in terms of wave availability and compatible marine structures, with encouraging results, while also proposing a five and a ten years roadmap for wave energy commercialization.

“Wave energy can power communities with clean, reliable energy and be a strong force in combating climate change. We are thrilled to help provide in depth analysis about wave energy to an industry leader that is exploring many avenues for clean energy,” said Eco Wave Power Founder & CEO Inna Braverman.

To remind, Eco Wave Power’s EWP-EDF One power station in Jaffa Port in Israel has recently been connected to the grid, providing power from wave energy to Israel’s national energy grid for the first time.

Eco Wave Power also has a pilot station located at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles. Currently on static display, the station is set to be installed in the coming months and will be the first onshore wave energy pilot station in the United States.

Recently, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed new legislation, Senate Bill 605, that directs the California Energy Commission to evaluate the feasibility of wave and tidal energy in California, including the costs and benefits of implementing the technology across the state’s coastline. In New Jersey, similar legislation is awaiting consideration from the New Jersey State Senate Environment & Energy Committee.

The United States Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that wave energy in the United States alone has the technical resource potential to produce over 1,400 TWh/year – enough to power 130,000,000 homes.