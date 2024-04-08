PGS Secures 3D Contract in South Atlantic

Marine seismic data company PGS has received a letter of award for a large 3D contract offshore South Atlantic margin from a multiclient company.

A Ramform Titan-class vessel is scheduled for mobilization in June, with a forecast acquisition duration of up to 300 days.

The value of the contract has not been disclosed, but PGS announces contract awards with a value of $10 million or more, multiclient projects with a duration of 2 months or more, and strategically important contracts.

“Seismic activity offshore South Atlantic margin is increasing as a result of recent exploration success, and we are very pleased with this letter of award, extending visibility for one of our Ramform Titan-class vessels well into 2025.

“The combination of the Ramform acquisition platform and our GeoStreamer technology is well suited for large scale exploration surveys and positioned to deliver strong operational performance over extended time periods,” says Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO in PGS.