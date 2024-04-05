Eni-HitecVision's Norwegian Offshore Wind JV Gets New CEO

Vårgrønn, an offshore wind joint venture between Eni’s Pleniute and HitecVision, has appointed Stephen Bull as its new chief operating officer (CEO).

Bull will take up the position from June 1 2024, joining the company from Aker Solutions, where he held the position as Executive Vice President – Strategy, Portfolio & Sustainability.

Prior to joining Aker Solutions, Bull held a number of senior leadership roles within Equinor for a period of almost 15 years, the last six years as Senior Vice President within the company’s renewables and low carbon business.

Bull has also served as the Chair of RenewableUK, where he remains on the Strategic Advisory Council.

Current CEO Olav Hetland is leaving Vårgrønn to pursue other opportunities, the company noted.

“I am excited to assume the role as CEO of Vårgrønn, and I appreciate the highly ambitious targets the company is pursuing. Vårgrønn has over the last years established an exciting project pipeline, strong partnerships and an expert team, which puts the company in an excellent position to take a leading role in the offshore wind sector in Northern Europe,” said Bull.

“Growing Vårgrønn from an idea to Norway’s largest pure-play offshore wind company has been fantastic, and I am proud of the strong organization we have built. As the company now enters its next stage of growth, I am confident that Stephen’s expertise is a great fit with Vårgrønn’s ambitions,” added Hetland.