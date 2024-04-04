Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Argeo Venture to Set Sail to West Africa Under $39M TotalEnergies Deal

Norwegian offshore services company Argeo has signed a contract with TotalEnergies for deepwater work offshore West Africa.

The work will be carried out by Argeo Venture as part of the contract that will occupy the vessel for the remainder of 2024.

“This contract affirms our capability to provide top-tier deepwater services and highlights our strong presence within the industry,” said Trond Figenschou Crantz, Argeo’s CEO.

The company also added that more details about the contract and the work scope will be provided at later date.

Argeo Venture vessel is currently undergoing conversion upgrade in Norway. On March 25, Argeo said the project was progressing according to plan, with the vessel having completed the first part of the sea trials after the upgrade last week.

“The vessel is performing very well, and all maritime systems are now go.

“Later this week, the final part of the trials will commence with the Hugin Superior sea trials before the vessel goes back to the yard for final touches with its departure from Norway in the first week of April,” Argeo said.

