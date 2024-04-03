Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
First Halfdan Infill Well Comes Onstream in North Sea

(Credit: BlueNord)
(Credit: BlueNord)

BlueNord, on behalf of the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), has informed that the first production from the HBA-27B infill will has been achieved at the Tor reservoir in the Halfdan North East area.

The HBA-27B infill well was the first one drilled as part of the campaign to increase gas production from the Halfdan field.

According to BlueNord, the first production has been achieved with initial production rate in line with the expectation of net 3 kboe/day.

The well was spudded in June 2023 with the jack-up rig Shelf Drilling Winner.

The Halfdan field is owned by DUC, a joint venture involving TotalEnergies (43,2%), BlueNord (36,8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%)

The Halfdan hub includes Halfdan and Halfdan North East (NE). Halfdan is the largest producing field in Denmark and an important DUC asset in terms of value and resources, both technically and commercially.

The Halfdan main field was discovered in 1998, brought on stream in 1999 and Halfdan NE in 2004.

Halfdan consists of 2 main groups of platforms, Halfdan A and Halfdan B in addition to an unmanned wellhead platform, Halfdan CA (North East). Produced oil is transported in pipeline to Gorm while the gas is transported to Tyra West. Gas can, in addition, be imported (for injection) and exported to Dan.

