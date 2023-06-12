Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

First Well Spudded in Danish Underground Consortium's North Sea Infill Campaign

June 12, 2023

Drilling operations have started on the HBA-27B well offshore Denmark, with the first of two wells successfully spudded by the jack-up rig Shelf Drilling Winner (ex-Noble Sam Turner).

BlueNord (ex-Noreco) and its partners December 2022 reached a Final Investment Decision (“FID”) on two infill wells in the Danish North Sea to be drilled at the Tor reservoir in the Halfdan North East area, to increase gas production from the Halfdan field.

The Halfdan field is owned by the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), a joint venture involving TotalEnergies (43,2%), BlueNord (36,8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%)

Announcing the start of drilling of the first well, BlueNord said Monday:"This is the first of two infill wells to be drilled during 2023 in the Tor reservoir in the Halfdan North East area. Following the spudding, drilling activities will continue for the next months, and the well is scheduled to be on stream during autumn this year and is expected to have an initial peak production rate of 3 mboe/day net to BlueNord where approximately 75% is gas."

"I am very pleased to confirm that we have now spudded the first well in the Danish Underground Consortium (the "DUC") since 2019.  This is the first of a planned seven-infill well campaign. 

Combined with the high level of well intervention and well stimulation activity that is already demonstrating significantly positive results, we are in a strong position to mitigate the natural decline of the reservoir and maintain today's excellent production performance," said Marianne Eide, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.  Credit: BlueNord (File Image)

Drilling North Sea Activity Europe Shallow Water Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: alexmu/AdobeStock

Floating Drilling Rig Utilization Surges to Over 85%,...
©Pandion Energy

Aker BP's Valhall PWP-Fenris Offshore Project Gets Green...


Trending Offshore News

Image 2a (left) – Damaged chain link perimeter skirt on southwest corner of helipad Image 2b (right) – Portion of a main rotor blade found on the deck below the helipad - Credit: NTSB

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Offshore Platform...
Offshore

The Gryphon Alpha rises
Subsea

Insight

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

Mainstay Marine to Build Crew Transfer Vessel for Seacat Services

Mainstay Marine to Build Crew Transfer Vessel for Seacat Services

Strohm to Supply TCP Jumpers for TotalEnergies' Moho Infill Project

Strohm to Supply TCP Jumpers for TotalEnergies' Moho Infill Project

DNV, Institute of Energy Vietnam, and PTSC M&C Join Forces to Propel Vietnam's Offshore Wind

DNV, Institute of Energy Vietnam, and PTSC M&C Join Forces to Propel Vietnam's Offshore Wind

Cost Inflation Could Add $280bn in Capital Expenditure for Offshore Wind Industry

Cost Inflation Could Add $280bn in Capital Expenditure for Offshore Wind Industry

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine