First Well Spudded in Danish Underground Consortium's North Sea Infill Campaign

Drilling operations have started on the HBA-27B well offshore Denmark, with the first of two wells successfully spudded by the jack-up rig Shelf Drilling Winner (ex-Noble Sam Turner).

BlueNord (ex-Noreco) and its partners December 2022 reached a Final Investment Decision (“FID”) on two infill wells in the Danish North Sea to be drilled at the Tor reservoir in the Halfdan North East area, to increase gas production from the Halfdan field.

The Halfdan field is owned by the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), a joint venture involving TotalEnergies (43,2%), BlueNord (36,8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%)

Announcing the start of drilling of the first well, BlueNord said Monday:"This is the first of two infill wells to be drilled during 2023 in the Tor reservoir in the Halfdan North East area. Following the spudding, drilling activities will continue for the next months, and the well is scheduled to be on stream during autumn this year and is expected to have an initial peak production rate of 3 mboe/day net to BlueNord where approximately 75% is gas."

"I am very pleased to confirm that we have now spudded the first well in the Danish Underground Consortium (the "DUC") since 2019. This is the first of a planned seven-infill well campaign.

Combined with the high level of well intervention and well stimulation activity that is already demonstrating significantly positive results, we are in a strong position to mitigate the natural decline of the reservoir and maintain today's excellent production performance," said Marianne Eide, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord. Credit: BlueNord (File Image)