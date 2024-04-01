Chevron Charters Its First Hybrid Electric Bunker Tanker

Chevron has chartered its first hybrid electric bunker tanker from V-Bunkers that will be used to provide fuel to maritime customers in Singapore region.

The bunker tanker is expected to consume approximately 20% less fuel compared to a conventional tanker as it goes about its operations, which can reduce emissions and costs, according to Chevron.

Instead of three auxiliary engines, as a conventional fueling barge this size would have, the barge has two auxiliary engines and an electric power distribution system.

Current technology doesn’t allow barges to run completely on electricity, and among other challenges, the batteries would take up too much space, said Varun Kohli, Chevron’s term charterer in Asia Pacific. A battery pack is just slightly smaller than a 20-foot shipping container.

The vessel also has the potential to use onshore charging facilities included in Singapore’s electrification plans. Powering up batteries without the need for fuel could further reduce fossil fuel consumption in this hard-to-abate sector, the U.S. energy major said.

The barge also provides an opportunity to assess wider adoption of hybrid vessels, according to Jennifer Chao, Chevron’s Asia Pacific commercial marine manager.

“We’re looking for opportunities like this to understand new technologies, test capabilities and collect data to determine if there is broader applicability for our global operations,” Chao said.

“It’s also helping us take a step forward in our objective to deliver lower carbon and higher returns,” added Nayab Karimi, trading manager for fuels in Asia Pacific.