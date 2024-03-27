GEG Wraps Up Subsea7 Fabrication Scope for Aker BP’s Valhall PWP - Fenris Field

Global Energy Group (GEG) has completed the fabrication of two towheads at the Port of Nigg on behalf of Subsea7, for the Aker BP Valhall PWP - Fenris field in the southern North Sea.

The two towheads come complete with equipment interface support frames and buoyancy tank interface frames.

The 66 tn towheads, which are 15 m long and 6 m wide, were manufactured in the Port of Nigg’s 17,000 sqm fabrication facility, before having final painting and coatings completed, ahead of their departure from the site by road.

"We are happy to have executed this project for our valued client Subsea7. The Towheads and associated subsea assets have been fabricated on time and within budget while maintaining our stringent focus on health and safety.

“It’s pleasing to see the growing number of fabrication projects being secured and completed by GEG, which are actively supporting the UK’s energy security ambitions. Our renowned fabrication expertise, commitment to safety and quality, as well as our leading facilities are playing a pivotal role in winning this work,” said Dave MacKay, General Manager of Global Energy Group Fabrication.

GEG's video showing towheads departing the Port of Nigg:





In January 2024, Worley Rosenberg in Norway started construction of platform module for the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, being developed by Aker BP and its partners in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

The Valhall oil field has been in production since 1982 and the Valhall PWP-Fenris development project aims to extend the life of the field for another 40 years.

Located in the Southern North Sea, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project is one of the largest development projects on the Norwegian shelf. It includes a new centrally located PWP and an unmanned installation.

The total new reserves developed by the project are estimated to 230 million barrels oil equivalent, with the production scheduled to start in 2027.

Pandion Energy is the partner in Valhall, and PGNiG Upstream Norway is the partner in Fenris, which is situated 50 kilometers away.