Cargotec's Hiab Scoops Large Order for Offshore Wind Loader Cranes

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received an order for loader cranes to be used in offshore wind turbines worth $5.4 million.

The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2024 first quarter orders, and will be delivered during 2024.

The crane model ordered is the HIAB SWP, custom-designed for the service operations of offshore wind turbines.

Installed in the nacelle, the enclosure that houses all of the generating components, the cranes can perform a multitude of lifting tasks.

Whether it is hoisting equipment from sea-level platforms or managing deliveries to the helicopter pad at the top of the turbine, the cranes are able to operate even in difficult conditions.

"This order greatly acknowledges Hiab as a trusted global partner in the offshore wind sector. We are well-prepared and excited to support the customer in the years ahead," said Artur Jaslowski, Global Product Manager, Loader Cranes Light & Medium, Hiab.