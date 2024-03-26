Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway Greenlights Aker BP’s Exploration Drilling Campaign

Noble Integrator jack-up rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted a drilling permit to Aker BP for a wildcat well in the North Sea, which will be drilled using Noble Corporation’s Noble Integrator jack-up rig.

The permit is for 24/6-5 exploration well in the North Sea at the Alvheim Deep prospect.

The prospect is part of 203 license, operated by Aker BP with 80% interest, with its partner ConocoPhillips Scandinavia holding the remaining 20%.

The well, located at 120 meters water depth, will be drilled using Noble Corporation’s Noble Integrator jack-up rig, built by the Keppel Shipyard in Singapore in 2014.

The rig has been designed to operate at waters depths of up to 150 meters, and is capable of drilling at 12,190 meters.

