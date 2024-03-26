Petronas Books Three Velesto’s Jack-Up Rigs

Petronas Carigali (PCSB), a subsidiary of Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas, has booked three jack-up rigs from Velesto for drilling operations off the coast of Malaysia.

The contract with Petrobras is for three Velesto’s jack-ups – Naga 2, Naga 4, and Naga 6. All three have been booked for two years, starting from February 7, 2024 until February 6, 2026, Malaysian rig owner Velesto said.

The deal is inclusive of the continuation from the current drilling campaign for the Naga 2, Naga 4, and Naga 6 rigs as per notice of assignment dated January 11, 2024, March 7, 2023 and June 2, 2023, for a total contract value of $73,040,600, $94,883,800 and $97,077,800 respectively.

All three rigs are premium independent-leg cantilever jack-ups with drilling depth capability of 30,000 feet. Velesto’s Naga 2 has a rated operating water depth of 350 feet, while Naga 4 can operate at 400 feet and Naga 6 at 375 feet.