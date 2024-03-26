Blue Water Gets Yinson’s Contract for Agogo FPSO Modules Transportation

Blue Water has secured a substantial logistics contract with Yinson Production to oversee the transportation of the topside modules for the Agogo FPSO, which will be deployed on Azule Energy’s development offshore Angola.

The Agogo floating storage production and offloading vessels (FPSO) will be operated by Yinson Production in the West Hub field of Block 15/06 offshore Angola for Azule Energy, which is a joint venture between BP and Eni.

Blue Water’s contract involves the transportation of total 15 modules, with the heaviest weighing 3211 metric tonnes. The first transportation is scheduled for May 2024 and will involve both domestic transportation within China and international transportation from Indonesia and Vietnam to China.

"This collaboration is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Blue Water. We are eager to contribute our expertise and deliver outstanding logistics solutions,” said Jason Goh, Blue Water’s Regional Director Asia.

To remind, Yinson Production secured a $5.3 billion contract from Eni Angola to provide and maintain an FPSO Agogo back in February 2023. The contract has a firm period of 15 years from the date of the final FPSO's acceptance, with an extension option for another five years.

The FPSO Agogo is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2025 in the West Hub field of Block 15/06 offshore Angola.