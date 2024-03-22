MoU Signed for Offshore Wind Solutions in Taiwan

Swire Renewable Energy A/S (SRE) and Tien Li Offshore Wind Technology Co., signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver operations and maintenance services in the Taiwanese offshore wind turbine industry and other parts of the Asia Pacific region.

The agreement was formalized in Taipei during a ceremony attended by Tien Li, President, K.D. Wu and Swire Renewable Energy Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Smith, and marks a key step for both companies to develop a joint venture focussed on delivering localised wind turbine operations and maintenance services and ultimately enhancing efficiency, reliability and sustainability of offshore wind farms in Taiwan and other Asia Pacific markets.

Swire and Tien Li intend to develop a large pool and local Taiwanese technicians with a broad skill set in blade repair, electrical and mechanical

maintenance, offshore marine logistics services and wind turbine operations and maintenance.

Swire Renewable Energy opened offices in Taiwan in 2023, and has established a strong presence in Taiwan, contributing to key projects such as Greater Changhua, Yunlin, Chang Fang Xi Dao, and Zhong Neng offshore wind farm projects in the last 24 months.