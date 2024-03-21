ASCO Secures Over $25M in BP, TotalEnergies and Centrica Contracts

Scotland-based logistics and materials management company ASCO has secured a string of contract extensions with long-standing clients BP, TotalEnergies, and Centrica Energy Storage worth over $25.4 million.

The renewed contracts will each last up to three years, according to ASCO.

The logistics company has been appointed by industry supermajors bp and TotalEnergies to supply a fully integrated service to support each operator across the North East of Scotland.

ASCO will leverage its service lines from quayside operations, materials management, ship agency, road transport, aviation and environmental services including Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORMS).

Centrica Energy Storage has also re-appointed the logistics provider for support to its onshore and offshore operations, maintenance and project activities.

Under its multi-million-dollar contract, ASCO will manage services from multiple UK Centrica Energy Storage (CESL) facilities comprising manned and unmanned offshore platforms.

The comprehensive suite of services being provided includes the management of warehousing, waste management and logistics services. ASCO will support CESL as they look to invest up to $2.5 billion over the coming decade to redevelop the Rough field and make it hydrogen ready, to support the energy transition.

"This trio of major contract extensions is testament to the high caliber of service we have provided to these three clients.

“Our proven track record, as well as industry knowledge and specialist service offering have gained ASCO a solid reputation for quality service that is both cost and time efficient.

“This has allowed us to develop a strong and trusted relationship with each of these clients. These partnerships demonstrate the value ASCO provides with our services in the UK energy sector,” said Fraser Stewart, ASCO Chief Commercial Officer.