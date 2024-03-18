Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Port of Skagen and Maersk’s Stillstrom Partner Up to Decarbonize Anchorage Zone

(Credit: Stillstrom)
(Credit: Stillstrom)

The Port of Skagen and Maersk’s offshore vessel-charging venture Stillstrom have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly explore the integration of offshore power and charging solutions into the anchorage zone of the Danish port known as Skagen Anchorage.

The strategic collaboration aims to address the pressing need for decarbonization in the maritime industry by leveraging innovative technology and sustainable practices.

As one of the busiest anchorage zones in Northern Europe, Skagen Anchorage has since 2020 observed more than 3800 vessel stops annually lasting a minimum of six hours, amounting to an average of 66,000 tonnes of annual CO2 emissions.

These statistics emphasize the port's importance within the regional maritime sector and underscore the pressing need for implementing environmentally responsible solutions.

"The partnership between the Port of Skagen and Stillstrom represents a significant step towards decarbonizing the anchorage zone and reducing emissions near the coast and city. We are always looking for ways to support the decarbonization of the maritime sector,” said Willy Bent Hansen, Managing Director of Port of Skagen.

"We are excited to work with Port of Skagen, and this collaboration truly embodies our commitment to driving innovation and sustainability for the maritime sector. By working closely with Port of Skagen, we can collectively address the decarbonization opportunity as well as explore ways to minimize emissions to the benefit of the local community,” added Kristian Borum Jørgensen CEO of Stillstrom.

Offshore Ports Industry News Activity Europe Infrastructure Decarbonization Green Ports

Related Offshore News

Rendering of ULSTEIN SX232 vessel (Credit: Ulstein)

Ulstein Introduces New Subsea Vessel for Offshore Energy...
Skandi Hera AHTS vessel (Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Bags Shell’s Decommissioning Contract for Knarr and...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Boskalis Wraps Up Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Ops

Boskalis Wraps Up Moray West O

Final Subsea System Components for Atlanta FPSO En Route to Brazil

Final Subsea System Components

Vår Energi Initiates Intra-Group Reorganization

Vår Energi Initiates Intra-Gro

Glamox to Light Up Three Offshore Wind Farms in Asia

Glamox to Light Up Three Offsh

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine