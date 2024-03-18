Esvagt Picks Brunvoll Propulsion for New SOV

Norwegian firm Brunvoll has been selected as a supplier of the propulsion and maneuvering system for one of Esvagt’s new offshore wind service operation vessels (SOV).

Esvagt’s new SOV will be controlled by Brunvoll’s propulsion and thruster control system, BruCon PTC.

The vessel will be outfitted with two azimuth propulsion thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, and a tunnel thruster.

Once completed, the new vessel will enter operation for Vestas on the Hollandse Kust West VI wind farm in the North Sea. The wind farm will feature 54 wind turbines and can deliver 760 MW. The vessel with the designation, HAV 830 L, will be 63.3 meters long and provide accommodation for a crew of 54.

This will be the fourth Esvagt vessel currently undergoing construction. The vessel is designed by HAV Design and will be built at Cemre Shipyard.

“Brunvoll has once again been chosen as propulsion system supplier for Esvagt’s newest SOV-order. Quality, efficiency, and service, in addition to timely delivery and cooperation, are all vital factors for selection of essential equipment for Esvagt’s vessels,” said Kristian Ole Jakobsen, Deputy CEO at Esvagt.

“We are proud and humble for another contract with HAV and Esvagt. Several years of cooperation with these highly professional partners has benefited Brunvoll as a supplier of complex propulsion and maneuvering systems”, added Bernt Rune Riksfjord, VP Sales at Brunvoll.