Brunvoll to Deliver Propulsion System of New Green Fuel SOV

Danish offshore vessel owner ESVAGT and Norwegian ship designer HAV Design have selected Brunvoll as the supplier of a propulsion and maneuvering system for another Service Operations Vessel (SOV).

The delivery will be a repeat of the contracted vessel from last year, known as "The world's first green fuel SOV". Both vessels are built by Cemre Shipyard and will enter into a 10-year charter for Ørsted at their UK East Coast Hub.

The delivery from Brunvoll consists of a complete propulsion and maneuvering system, including azimuth propulsion thrusters, retractable azimuth thrusters, and a tunnel thruster. In addition, the system features Brunvoll’s condition monitoring system (BruCon CMS).

The newbuild hybrid vessel is of HAV 833 SOV design. The vessel will be equipped with a methanol-electric propulsion system, including a battery pack that allows very low to zero-emission operations.

The SOV will be 93 meters long and 19.6 meters wide and will be able to accommodate up to 124 people. The main purpose of the SOV is to safely transfer technicians and spare parts to and from wind turbines and offshore substations.