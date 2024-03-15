Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TotalEnergies Awards New Contracts to Siem PSV Pair in Brazil

Siem Atlans PSV (Credit: Siem Offshore)
Siem Atlans PSV (Credit: Siem Offshore)

Norwegian shipowner Siem Offshore has secured new contracts with TotalEnergies for two of its platform supply vessels (PSV) for work offshore Brazil.

The contracts are for Siem Giant and Siem Atlas PSVs.

The new duration for Siem Giant is three years firm with options up to four more years.

For Siem Atlas, the new duration is nine months firm with options until the end of the second quarter in 2027.

Both vessels will start the contracts in June 2024 in direct continuation of present contracts, Siem said.

Siem Atlas and Siem Giant are 4,700 dwt, 87.9-meter-long STX PSV 4700 vessels built in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

