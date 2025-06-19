Solstad Offshore’s Two CSVs Get Jobs in South America

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has confirmed contracts for two of its construction support vessels (CSVs), which will be put to work in South America.

The first contract is with Petrobras for the Normand Flower CSV, owned by Solstad Maritime.

The contract, valued at $115 million excluding ROV services, was first announced in April 2025, and has now been formally approved and signed.

It will begin in January 2026 with a has a duration of four years.

The vessel will be on bareboat contracts from Solstad Maritime to Solstad Offshore, which is the contract holder with Petrobras.

In addition, Solstad Maritime has secured a new contract with immediate start for the CSV Normand Navigator with an unnamed subsea contractor for a project in South America.

The contract has a firm period of 100 days, with further extension options.