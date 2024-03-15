Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem Gets Offshore Pipelines Installation Job for CCS Schemes in UK

Saipem's Catorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)
Saipem has signed a letter of intent for the development of CO2 offshore transportation and storage facilities as part of the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZTP) projects for the East Coast Cluster in the UK.

Saipem signed a Letter of Intent, received by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), a joint venture between the operator BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies, and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power), a joint venture between BP and Equinor.

The final award to Saipem is subject to the receipt of relevant regulatory clearances and positive Final Investment Decisions (FID) by the projects and UK government, planned for September 2024 or earlier.

Saipem’s scope of work covers the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of a 28” and approximately 145 Km offshore pipeline with associated landfalls and onshore outlet facilities for the NEP project, and EPCI of the water outfall for the NZTP project.

The pipeline offshore operations will be performed by Saipem’s flagship vessel Castorone, and the nearshore operations will be performed by the Saipem’s shallow water pipelay Castoro 10.

When completed, the projects will serve the East Coast Cluster in Teesside with the transportation and storage of around 4 million tonnes of CO2 per year from 2027.

This letter of intent consolidates Saipem positioning in the low and zero carbon segments, thanks to a unique combination of engineering and technology know-how, competencies and assets along the whole Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) value chain.

 “We are extremely proud to be the selected contractor for the offshore CO2 pipelines and associated facilities of NEP and NZT contracts. Saipem is fully committed to provide the best competences and its flagship vessel Castorone to support NEP and NZTP partnerships and contribute to the realization of the first zero-carbon industrial hub in the North-East of England and the achievement of the UK’s Net Zero targets,” said Alessandro Puliti, Chief Executive Officer, Saipem.

