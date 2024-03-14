Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP in Talks with Venezuela and Trinidad to Develop Gas Field

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

BP PLC said on Thursday it was in talks with the Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago governments to develop a gas field.

BP has been seeking to increase its natural gas production in Trinidad to feed into Atlantic LNG's liquefied natural gas export facility.

BP's gas output has fallen in the last five years by almost 1 billion cubic feet per day (BCF/D) from over 2.2 bcf/d down to 1.2 bcf/d.

"BP can confirm that it is in discussions with the government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the potential development of gas resources in the Manakin-Cocuina field," said BP in a statement on Thursday.

On Thursday Venezuela's government posted a photograph of its oil Minister Pedro Tellechea meeting with BP's Trinidad President David Campbell and Trinidad's Energy Minister Stuart Young in Caracas.

The Manakin-Coquina field straddles both sides of the countries' borders and BP said the development talks are in keeping with an easing of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela.

The fields were unitized in 2015 but talks on the development were stalled upon imposition of U.S. sanctions in 2019 against Venezuela, said BP.

The field is estimated to contain just over 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.


(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

Offshore Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Skandi Hera AHTS vessel (Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Bags Shell’s Decommissioning Contract for Knarr and...
Sealoader 2 (Credit: MOL)

MOL and Petrobras Sign Cargo Transfer Vessels Deals

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Eni to Develop Separate Energy Transition Units

Eni to Develop Separate Energy

BP in Talks with Venezuela and Trinidad to Develop Gas Field

BP in Talks with Venezuela and

Ørsted Powers Up All Turbines at First US Commercial-Scale Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted Powers Up All Turbines

Woodside Hires Subsea 7 for Trion Subsea Installation Services Offshore Mexico

Woodside Hires Subsea 7 for Tr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine