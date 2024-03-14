TotalEnergies Renews Contract for Bibby WaveMaster 1 SOV’s Services

Bibby Marine has secured a three-year contract extension with long-standing client TotalEnergies EP Nederland for its ‘walk-to-work’ service operation vessel (SOV) Bibby WaveMaster 1.

The three-year charter extension will begin in the first quarter of 2025, and the vessel will be deployed on the Dutch continental shelf in the Southern North Sea.

The SOV will continue to accommodate and transport service engineers and maintenance personnel, supporting gas production activities across some 15 offshore production platforms.

The ‘seasonal contract’ will start in the middle of the first quarter of each year and extend to some 180-220 days annually.

Capable of accommodating up to 90 people, the vessel is likely to complete around 1,400 gangway connections and transfer more than 19,000 personnel each season, according to Bibby Marine.

“We are absolutely thrilled that TotalEnergies have chosen to show continued faith in our services by extending our working relationship to 2027. TotalEnergies is a longstanding client of Bibby Marine, and the trust they have placed in us by executing this extension is testament to the dedication, quality and hard work of our offshore crew and onshore support teams,” said Kevin Brown, Head of Commercial and Contracts at Bibby Marine.

“The Bibby WaveMaster 1 was designed and built specially for our operations in 2017 and is an integral part of our offshore operations. By extending out contract through 2027, we are providing our workforce with reliable quarters and supportive crew, enabling them to carry out their day-to-day activities safely, efficiently and comfortably,” added Viestarts Rutenbergs, Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Nederland.