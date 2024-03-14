Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
KENC Engineering Scoops Offshore Wind Deals with DEME

DEME’s Orion vessel on Moray West job (Credit: DEME)
DEME’s Orion vessel on Moray West job (Credit: DEME)

Belgium-based offshore installation services company DEME has awarded Kenc Engineering multiple engineering and fabrication contracts for offshore wind projects.

For KENC Engineering, a company based in the Netherlands, the contracts involve a broad scope of work that will encompass engineering and fabrication of seafastening and auxiliary structures that DEME requires for its work on several international offshore wind farms.

KENC will be carrying out the concept, basic and detailed designs on all projects, according to the company. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

“We are pleased to be working with DEME on these projects. I am confident that our team’s dedication and expertise will meet all expectations, delivering our solutions on time and helping to shape the future of sustainable offshore energy,” said Cor Hilbrink, KENC Engineering’s lead engineer.

