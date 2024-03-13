Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Harbour Energy Confirms Gas Discovery in North Sea

The well was drilled using the Noble Integrator rig, formerly Maersk Integrator (Photo: Maersk)
Harbour Energy and its partners have confirmed a gas discovery in well 15/9-25 in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The gas was first proven in wells 16/7-2 and 16/7-10, drilled in 1982 and 2011, respectively.

The newly drilled well 15/9-25 is the first well in production license 1138, which was awarded in Awards in Pre-defined Areas (APA) in 2021.

The overall gas volume is calculated at between one and three million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent.

The well was drilled using the Noble Integrator rig northeast of the Sleipner area, about 210 kilometers west of Stavanger.

Licensees Harbour Energy (40%, operator), Sval (30%) and Aker BP (30%) will consider whether there is a technical and financial basis for tying the discovery into existing infrastructure in the area, according to un update from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic and Triassic reservoir rocks in the Hugin and Skagerrak formations.

The secondary exploration target was to delineate gas proven in wells 16/7-2 and 16/7-10 in reservoir rocks in the Ty Formation from the Palaeocene.

The well was not formation-tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling were carried out.

Well 15/9-25 was drilled to a measured depth of 2872 meters below sea level, and was terminated in the Smith Bank Formation in the Upper Triassic.

Water depth at the site is 84 meters. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

