Energy Jobs Begin Slow Trajectory Upwards

Source: Energy Workforce
Jobs in the U.S. oilfield experienced a slight gain from the past several months, increasing by 1,466 jobs in the U.S. oilfield services sector during February 2024, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) after adjustments to January numbers and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council.

Job availability increased by 22.5% compared to January as the market continues to steady itself amid global geopolitical conflicts. Meanwhile, the national U.S. unemployment rate rose from 3.7% to 3.9%. The national unemployment rate for adult women increased to 3.5%.

“As job availability continues to increase in the energy services sector, we remain optimistic for the future of the energy industry. While global turbulence continues to fluctuate across the industry, we remain steadfast in continuing to foster growth and opportunity,’ said Energy Workforce President Molly Determan.

State-by-State Breakdown:

TX: 317,552
LA: 54,413
OK: 49,591
CO: 26,457
NM: 24,372
CA: 23,851
PA: 23,590
ND: 20,267
WY: 15,118
OH: 10,818
AK: 10,101
WV: 9,970

