Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Strategic Marine Delivers Support Vessel for Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm

Support vessel for Yunlin offshore wind farm (Credit: Strategic Marine)
Support vessel for Yunlin offshore wind farm (Credit: Strategic Marine)

Singapore’s Strategic Marine and Taiwan’s Prosperous Wind Shipping have delivered the hybrid-ready support vessel for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The StratCat 27 hybrid-ready vessel is designed for the transfer of technicians and cargo, essential for the construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

Owned and operated by Prosperous Wind Shipping, the vessel will be able to meet the specific needs of the offshore wind industry in Taiwan.

Set to start operations at the Yunlin offshore wind farm in April 2024, the vessel marks a pivotal advancement in Taiwan's renewable energy landscape, with the Yunlin project boasting an estimated contract value of around $3 million.

The vessel will operate round the clock, facilitating the transit of personnel, equipment, and cargo between the selected harbor, the installation vessel, and throughout the wind farm, ensuring seamless support for the project’s infrastructure development.

The Yunlin offshore wind farm is developed by YWPC, a joint project company involving Skyborn Renewables, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company and Sojitz Corporation.

Once completed, the 640 MW project will be one of the largest offshore wind farms in Taiwan, producing enough clean energy to serve the energy needs of more than 600,000 Taiwanese households.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

© Zacharias / Adobe Stock

Corio Joins Hands with Vietnam’s Power Utility to Advance...
(Credit: Corio Generation)

Corio Deploys LiDARs for Offshore Wind Projects in...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Venterra Geoscience On Call for Nova Scotia’s Offshore Wind

Venterra Geoscience On Call fo

Shell's LNG Boss Hill Leaves Company

Shell's LNG Boss Hill Leaves C

Nexans Completes Cable Pull-Ins at Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Nexans Completes Cable Pull-In

Noble Installs Real-Time Emissions Tracking System on All 29 Active Rigs

Noble Installs Real-Time Emiss

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine