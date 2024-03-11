Perenco Starts Gas Production in Southern North Sea

Oil and gas company Perenco has started gas production from its C06 well, a near-field discovery within the Ravenspurn South area of the Southern North Sea.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the deviated well 42/30-C06 was drilled and completed with the Valaris-247 rig in 48-meter water depth, delivering an estimated reserve addition of around 20 Bcf to 40 Bcf from a previously undrilled block at the North-Eastern edge of the Ravenspurn South field.

The well was initially connected to a well test package, allowing measurement of the gas rate at 12 MMscf/d (2 kboepd) while sending dry gas to the Cleeton Hub and onwards to the Dimlington terminal on the Yorkshire coast.

During early March 2024, the C06 well will be connected into the Perenco operated production network with new permanent pipework on the RSC topsides.

Combined with the recent start-ups of new wells D15 and D16 in the Ravenspurn North field, these three new wells drilled by Perenco with the Valaris-247 rig bring an additional 40 MMscf/d, which represents around a 20% increase to company’s operated production in the Southern North Sea.

“These positive results from Ravenspurn South, coming shortly after the recent success at Ravenspurn North, bring a meaningful increase to Perenco UK’s operated production, and open the door for the further development of tight gas reservoirs in Perenco’s Southern North Sea assets,” said Jo White, General Manager Perenco UK.