Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Enersea Designs CCS Support Frame for North Sea Project

CCS support frame (Credit: Enersea)
CCS support frame (Credit: Enersea)

Dutch company Enersea has designed a support frame for carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the North Sea.

According to Enersea, the support frame enables the connection between an existing jacket and a new CCS topside

Goal of this project, whose name was not disclosed, is to transport captured CO2 from onshore emitters through pipelines to offshore platforms and store it subsurface.

In order to limit environmental impact as much as possible an existing depleted offshore gas platform will be used.

First the topside will be removed after which the support frame will be fitted on the jacket and as a last step the CCS injection module will be placed onto the support frame.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to Enersea to request more information about the project, and should new details come to light, the article will be updated accordingly.

Technology Engineering North Sea Industry News Activity Europe CCS

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Harland & Wolff Group)

Harland & Wolff Inks Five-Year Contract with Global Oil...
(Credit: Odfjell Oceanwind)

Odfjell Oceanwind Launches Foundations Production Unit for...

Insight

Wind of Change for Shetland Oil Hub, but Who Will Benefit?

Wind of Change for Shetland Oi

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Hess Says Reviewing Timeline for Closing of Chevron Deal

Hess Says Reviewing Timeline f

Enersea Designs CCS Support Frame for North Sea Project

Enersea Designs CCS Support Fr

UK Allocates Close to $1.3B for Next Renewable Energy Auction

UK Allocates Close to $1.3B fo

Iberdrola Bids $2.5B for Remaining Stake in US Subsidiary

Iberdrola Bids $2.5B for Remai

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine