Enersea Designs CCS Support Frame for North Sea Project

Dutch company Enersea has designed a support frame for carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the North Sea.

According to Enersea, the support frame enables the connection between an existing jacket and a new CCS topside

Goal of this project, whose name was not disclosed, is to transport captured CO2 from onshore emitters through pipelines to offshore platforms and store it subsurface.

In order to limit environmental impact as much as possible an existing depleted offshore gas platform will be used.

First the topside will be removed after which the support frame will be fitted on the jacket and as a last step the CCS injection module will be placed onto the support frame.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to Enersea to request more information about the project, and should new details come to light, the article will be updated accordingly.