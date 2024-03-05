Perenco Kicks Off Five Well Drilling Campaign Offshore Cameroon

Perenco Rio del Rey, one of Perenco’s Cameroon subsidiaries, has started a five well development drilling campaign on the Kita Eden field, in the northern section of the Rio del Rey Basin, offshore Cameroon.

As a result of its challenging shallow waters, 4 meters deep, and strong currents, no drilling has taken place in this field since 1984.

However, Perenco and its services subsidiary, Dixstone, have successfully designed and built a shallow water barge specifically for the campaign.

The barge will complement Dixstone’s LUG platform, which over the past five years has delivered in excess of 16 million barrels of oil in Cameroon.

The drilling campaign forms part of Perenco Rio del Rey’s commitment following the 2023 signing of a twenty-year license agreement with the Cameroon state and partner, Addax Petroleum Cameroon.

“Once again, we are demonstrating our firm commitment and ability to unlock stranded reserves in very mature fields. As a result of this campaign, Cameroon can look forward to the Kita Eden field still producing for decades to come,” said Armel Simondin, MD of Perenco Rio del Rey and Perenco Group CEO designate.

Perenco entered Cameroon in 1993 with the acquisition of the Moudi concession, in association with Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures. This historic partnership has been strengthened through various acquisitions and innovative oil and gas projects.

From 2013, Perenco in Cameroon embarked on the development of the Sanaga gas field, in order to supply the KPDC power plant, which provides 30% of the country’s electricity.

Currently, Perenco is the leading national oil operator in Cameroon with a production of 90,000 boepd (50% oil and 50% gas).