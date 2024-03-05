Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Gets Marine Survey Job at Indonesia’s LNG and CCS Scheme

(Credit: Fugro)
(Credit: Fugro)

INPEX Masela (INPEX), a subsidiary of INPEX Corporation, has awarded Fugro a significant marine survey contract for the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Indonesia.

Fugro will perform geophysical and geotechnical surveys needed to support front-end engineering design for offshore production facilities, the subsea pipeline to the onshore LNG terminal and CO2 injection infrastructure.

Geo-data will be acquired using Fugro’s deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle Echo Surveyor 8 and a robotic seafloor drill, deployed from Indonesian support vessels.

Fieldwork is expected to start in the second quarter of 2024, according to Fugro.

“We are pleased to once again support INPEX, a company that understands the value provided by our Geo-data expertise.

“This is particularly valid for the development of Abadi LNG project, where overcoming engineering challenges including slope stability, regional seismicity, subsea faulting and carbonate sediments will require a collaborative and informed approach.

“With our expertise and solutions, we will be able to contribute to energy security in the region,” said Mark Heine, CEO of Fugro.

The Abadi LNG project is based on an onshore LNG development scheme that INPEX is developing in partnership with PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela and PETRONAS Masela in Masela block.

The project’s annual LNG production is expected to reach 9.5 million tons, equivalent to over 10 percent of Japan’s current annual LNG imports.

As a result, the project will have a meaningful contribution to improving energy security in Indonesia, Japan and other Asian countries, based on its world-leading gas field properties and plentiful reserves enabling efficient development as well as its carbon capture and storage component.

LNG Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Asia CCS Oil and Gas Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

© Chrispo / Adobe Stock

Sapura Energy Boosts Decommissioning Offer for Southeast...
Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

US Supplier to Provide Subsea Wellhead Systems for...

Insight

Wind of Change for Shetland Oil Hub, but Who Will Benefit?

Wind of Change for Shetland Oi

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Cellula Robotics Names Neil Manning CEO

Cellula Robotics Names Neil Ma

ADNOC Says AI Added $500 Million of Extra Value in 2023

ADNOC Says AI Added $500 Milli

Exail Launches SWaP-C AUV Inertial Nav System

Exail Launches SWaP-C AUV Iner

Perenco Kicks Off Five Well Drilling Campaign Offshore Cameroon

Perenco Kicks Off Five Well Dr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine