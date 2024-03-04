Prysmian, Hitachi, BAM Get Cable and Converter Stations Contracts for UK Subsea Link

Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), a joint venture between SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), has awarded contracts for the development of ‘subsea electricity superhighway’ to Prysmian, Hitachi Energy and BAM.

EGL2 will see the creation of a 525kV, 2GW HVDC subsea transmission cable from Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England.

The longest HVDC cable in the UK and the UK’s single largest electricity transmission project ever, providing enough electricity to power 2 million UK homes.

Prysmian has confirmed it has the capability to deliver the project with its manufacturing facilities for the production of the HVDC cable and its cable laying vessels for the installation in the timescale required for EGL2 to meet its targeted energization date in 2029, supporting the timely delivery of this project and mitigating risks associated with global constraints in the HVDC supply chain.

Hitachi Energy is partnering with BAM to provide the engineering works and technology for the HVDC converter stations which form the terminals for the HVDC cable and convert direct current to the alternating current used in the onshore transmission network.

The subsea HVDC cable system is approximately 436 km in length with new converter stations at either end to connect it into the existing transmission network infrastructure.

EGL2 is part of the new network infrastructure required for net zero and will play a critical role in supporting the UK’s future security of supply, reducing dependence and price exposure to volatile global wholesale gas markets.

“Getting the contract signed with Hitachi Energy and BAM for delivery of the convertor stations is another big step in delivering EGL2. The convertor stations at either end of the cable will play a crucial role in making the power transported by this HVDC link onto the onshore transmission network quicker.

“By signing up today Hitachi Energy and BAM - who have a great track record in delivering infrastructure like this – will allow that technology to improve the network and flow of greener energy.

“Likewise signing the cable contract with Prysmian is a hugely important step too, particularly given global supply chain constraints in HVDC cabling – the cable being the crucial link between both converter. This is a fantastic moment for the EGL2 project,” said SSEN Transmission’s Ricky Saez, the EGL2 Project Director.