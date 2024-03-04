Diamond Offshore’s Drillship on Extended Stay with BP in Gulf of Mexico

U.S.-based offshore drilling company Diamond Offshore has secured a two-year contract extension with a subsidiary of BP in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Ocean BlackHornet drillship.

The contract is starting in February 2025 in direct continuation of the rig's current contract.

This extension represents approximately $350 million of additional backlog, according to Diamond Offshore.

"This contract deepens our relationship with a key client in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and is a testament to the great work the men and women of Diamond do for our customers day in and day out.

“This award, along with the recent Ocean BlackLion award, contributes significantly to our 2025 and 2026 backlog and future cash flows,” said Bernie Wolford Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Offshore.

The Ocean BlackLion ultra-deepwater drillship was delivered to Diamond Offshore in 2015.

It boasts dynamic-positioning, dual-activity capability, with maximum hook-load capacity of 1,250 tons, and two seven-ram blowout preventers. It can operate at water depths up to 12,000 feet, and is capable of drilling at depths of up to 40,000 feet.