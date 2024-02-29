Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

One Person Dies in Helicopter Crash as Part of Equinor’s SAR Training

Illustration (Credit: Bristow Group)
Illustration (Credit: Bristow Group)

One person has died following the crash of the helicopter outside Bergen in Norway, which was on a training assignment for Equinor’s SAR service for the Oseberg area in the North Sea.

Bristow Group said that one of its search and rescue helicopters, registration LN-OIJ with six crew members onboard, was involved in an accident during a training exercise approximately 15 nautical miles offshore Norway.

At this time, the full resources of Bristow’s incident response team are being mobilized. The company is in the process of contacting and providing assistance to family members of those onboard and fully cooperating with authorities responding to the incident.

Equinor is cooperating closely with helicopter operator Bristow Norway and relevant authorities in the handling and follow-up of the incident.

The cause of the accident is not yet known. After the accident, Equinor decided to halt all regular flights on the Norwegian continental shelf out of consideration for those affected and to gain an overview of the situation.

“It is with deep sadness that we can report one fatality has been confirmed. The other five crew members have varying levels of injuries. Our thoughts are with all those affected during this incredibly difficult period,” Bristow Group said.

“This is a deeply tragic incident. Today is a difficult day for many, and our thoughts are with the families, close ones and others affected.

“Everyone on board the helicopter was on assignment for Equinor. Our key task now is to help take care of those involved. We express our thanks to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and everyone involved in the rescue operation and the ongoing work,” said Anders Opedal, Equinor’s chief executive officer.

Bristow Group aims to return to normal helicopter operations soon and is now making the necessary preparations to achieve this safely.

People North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Offshore Helicopters

Related Offshore News

Hanz will be tied into the Ivar Aasen platform (Credit: Aker BP)

Norway Gives Production Go-Ahead for Aker BP-Operated Hanz...
Noble Invincible rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Noble Jack-Up Rig Gets Work Offshore Norway

Insight

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Truth on Energy. Oil and Gas Help the World Thrive

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Tr

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Sulmara Expands Subsea Offer with New Business Line

Sulmara Expands Subsea Offer w

Odfjell Oceanwind Launches Foundations Production Unit for Floating Wind

Odfjell Oceanwind Launches Fou

Helix Secures Five-Year Decommissioning Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Helix Secures Five-Year Decomm

TotalEnergies Signs 16-Year LNG Supply Deal with Sembcorp

TotalEnergies Signs 16-Year LN

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine