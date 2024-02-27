Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aramco Inks $6B Procurement Deals

(Credit: Saudi Aramco)
(Credit: Saudi Aramco)

Saudi oil giant Aramco has signed 40 corporate procurement agreements worth $6 billion with suppliers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreements aim to advance localization program, strengthen domestic supply chain, and contribute to the development of the energy services sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Covering a variety of sectors, the new corporate procurement agreements span the supply of a range of products comprising strategic commodities, such as instrumentation, and electrical and drilling equipment.

In addition, Aramco signed two memoranda of understanding with strategic partners to collaborate on localization and supply chain development.

“The 40 new agreements signed today are expected to contribute to the domestic value chain, and further enhance the ecosystem that Aramco is helping to build.

“These agreements move us towards a more prosperous, diverse and resilient supply chain, which will help ensure business continuity.

“They also represent a key milestone on our iktva journey, and provide our partners an opportunity to benefit from a dynamic and increasingly diversified operating environment,” said Wail Al Jaafari, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technical Services.

The agreements will contribute to achieving the objectives of Aramco’s iktva program, the company’s flagship initiative that aims to drive the growth of a vibrant economy, and create new opportunities for Saudi nationals.

