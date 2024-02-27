Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NYK Receives ClassNK Certification for Offshore Wind CTV Training

(Credit: Class NK)
(Credit: Class NK)

NYK has secured certification from ClassNK for Japan’s first training program for crew members of offshore wind industry crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

The training is scheduled to be conducted at the Akita School of Wind and Sea training center in Oga City, Akita Prefecture, from April - offering three programs in total.

The certification from Class NK is for simulator-based training for operating CTVs, which confirms that the training program meets quality and international standards after a review of the training framework, evaluation criteria, instructor competence, students’ satisfaction, and improvement process.

The training uses the latest ship-handling simulators to reproduce the movement of a vessel pushing against an offshore wind turbine in severe weather and sea conditions, aiming to improve the advanced navigational safety skills required for CTV ship handling.

The training center began accepting applications on February 16 for its first training program, which includes basic safety training for workers (Course I). Applications for the training center’s two other programs - basic safety training for seafarers (Course II) and simulator-based training for operating CTVs (Course III) - will open for applications shortly.

