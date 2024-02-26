Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Balmoral Comtec Names Lowdon Nonexecutive Director

Dr. Alan Lowdon OBE (Photo: Balmoral Group)
Balmoral Comtec, a division of Balmoral Group and a key player in the offshore energy supply chain, announced it has appointed Dr. Alan Lowdon OBE as nonexecutive director, in move aiming to strategic Balmoral's offshore wind ambition.

Lowdon brings over 35 years of experience from various directorial roles in the renewable energy sector, where he has been responsible for strategic, service and product development. Notably, Lowdon was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for 'Services to UK-US Offshore Wind Collaboration' in January 2022's Queen's New Year's Honor List. 

Bill Main, managing director at Balmoral Comtec, said, “We are delighted to welcome Alan to Balmoral. His experience in accelerating company’s commercial portfolio in the offshore wind market will make him a strong addition to the board.”

“As we continue our journey in the renewable energy market, Alan's appointment perfectly aligns with our ambitious global targets.”

Lowdon said, “I am excited to be joining the leadership team at Balmoral. I am looking forward to further enhancing of Balmoral’s reputation in the offshore wind market.”

