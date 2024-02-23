Shell Starts Oil Production from Deepwater Project in Gulf of Mexico

Shell Offshore, a subsidiary of UK-based energy major Shell, has started production at Rydberg, a subsea tie-back to its Appomattox production hub in the Gulf of Mexico.

With an estimated peak production of 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), the Rydbeg development comprises two production wells produced through a single insulated 12-mile flowline with a dynamic umbilical.

Rydberg is located within Mississippi Canyon in the Norphlet Corridor of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, approximately 75 miles off the coast of Louisiana in about 7,450 feet of water.

Shell operates Appomattox with a 79% working interest with CNOOC holding the remaining 21%.

"Rydberg will further boost production in the Norphlet Corridor at Appomattox, which is consistently one of our highest producing assets. As we meet the energy demands of today and the future, we will continue to mature the best opportunities for growth in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Rich Howe, Shell Deep Water Executive Vice President.

The leases in which Rydberg is located are operated by Shell. Shell has a working interest of 80% in the leases while CNOOC has a working interest of 20%.

Current estimated recoverable resource volumes of Rydberg are estimated to be 38 million boe. The estimate of resource volumes is currently classified as 2P under the Society of Petroleum Engineers' Resource Classification System.

The estimated peak production and current estimated recoverable resources presented above are 100% total gross figures.

Shell was the first operator to bring an asset online in the Norphlet Corridor with Appomattox, in 2019.