Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Perenco Spuds Appraisal Well Offshore Gabon

BANBA jack-up rig (Credit: Dixtone)
BANBA jack-up rig (Credit: Dixtone)

Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon (POGG) has started drilling an appraisal well in the vicinity of the Hylia South West discovery offshore Gabon, using Dixstone’s BANBA jack-up rig.

The field was discovered in December 2022 through the exploration well HYSM-1 when a 40 meter net oil-bearing column was proved in the Ntchengue Ocean (NTO) reservoir, as well as a further column in the Madiela reservoir.

The appraisal well is targeting the NTO reservoir and the lower, highly promising, Madiela carbonate reservoir, the company said.

The well is being drilled by Dixstone’s BANBA jack-up rig and is expected to last 30 days.

The Hylia South West field is now producing 6,000 barrels of oil per day from the HYSM-01 well, a material increase since the start of production in October 2023, less than one year after the discovery.

“The appraisal drilling is important in determining the full potential of this area after the recent exploration success at Hylia South West. It is designed to further inform our understanding of both the NTO and Madiela resevoirs, and to narrow our estimate of oil resources in place, presently estimated at between 20 and 100+ million barrels,” said Adrien Broche, General Manager of POGG, said:

Drilling Industry News Activity Production Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Ringhorne platform (Credit: Vår Energi)

KCA Deutag Secures Contract Extension with Vår Energi on...
Okha FPSO (Credit: Woodside Energy)

Jadestone Energy Increases Stake in CWLH Oil Fields...

Insight

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Truth on Energy. Oil and Gas Help the World Thrive

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Tr

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Ørsted Strengthens Offshore Wind Position in South Korea

Ørsted Strengthens Offshore Wi

Eolink's 5MW Floating Wind Turbine Starts Taking Shape in Brest

Eolink's 5MW Floating Wind Tur

Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor Contract for Norwegian Ops

Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor

Perenco Spuds Appraisal Well Offshore Gabon

Perenco Spuds Appraisal Well O

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine