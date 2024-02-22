Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Secures $13M Offshore Wind Export Cable Repair Job

Skandi Hera vessel (Credit: DOF Group)
Skandi Hera vessel (Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has been awarded a contract by an international energy operator to repair an export cable for an offshore wind farm in Southern North Sea.

The project includes the retrieval of the damaged cable and termination, installation, trenching and commissioning of the replacement cable.

DOF’s contract scope includes project management, engineering, procurement and logics of cable and all associated equipment as well as the complete offshore works.

Preparations have already commenced from DOF’s expert cable team across Aberdeen, Scotland and Bergen, Norway.

Offshore execution is planned from March and onwards. The vessel Skandi Hera is scheduled as the installation vessel, the company confirmed.

The value of the project is approximately $13 million, according to DOF Group.

“This award demonstrates trust in DOF’s cable solutions within the renewable energy segment. We look forward to executing this highly important project to our highest standards,” said Mons Aase, DOF Group’s CEO.

Vessels Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Cyan Renewables)

Vard to Build Cyan Renewables’ SOV for Taiwan’s Offshore...
(Credit: Cyan Renewables)

Siemens Gamesa Selects Contractor for First SOV Newbuild...

Insight

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Truth on Energy. Oil and Gas Help the World Thrive

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Tr

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Ørsted Strengthens Offshore Wind Position in South Korea

Ørsted Strengthens Offshore Wi

Eolink's 5MW Floating Wind Turbine Starts Taking Shape in Brest

Eolink's 5MW Floating Wind Tur

Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor Contract for Norwegian Ops

Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor

Perenco Spuds Appraisal Well Offshore Gabon

Perenco Spuds Appraisal Well O

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine