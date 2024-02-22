DOF Secures $13M Offshore Wind Export Cable Repair Job

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has been awarded a contract by an international energy operator to repair an export cable for an offshore wind farm in Southern North Sea.

The project includes the retrieval of the damaged cable and termination, installation, trenching and commissioning of the replacement cable.

DOF’s contract scope includes project management, engineering, procurement and logics of cable and all associated equipment as well as the complete offshore works.

Preparations have already commenced from DOF’s expert cable team across Aberdeen, Scotland and Bergen, Norway.

Offshore execution is planned from March and onwards. The vessel Skandi Hera is scheduled as the installation vessel, the company confirmed.

The value of the project is approximately $13 million, according to DOF Group.

“This award demonstrates trust in DOF’s cable solutions within the renewable energy segment. We look forward to executing this highly important project to our highest standards,” said Mons Aase, DOF Group’s CEO.