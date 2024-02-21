Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Granted Permission to Drill Wildcat Well in Barents Sea

The Transocean Enabler drilling rig (Photo: Jan Arne Wold / Equinor)
The Transocean Enabler drilling rig (Photo: Jan Arne Wold / Equinor)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Barents Sea, to be conducted with Transocean Enabler semi-submersible drilling rig.

The permit is for the 7220/2-2 exploration well in production license 1080, where Equinor is the operator (50%), along with the partners Vår Energi (30%), and Petoro (20%). The license is valid until February 14, 2027.

The drilling operations will be conducted using Transocean’s Transocean Enabler harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig.

Transocean Enabler rig is of GVA 4000 NCS design, built by DSME Shipyard in 2016. It is capable of operating at maximum water depths of 500 meters, with maximum drilling depth of 8,500 meters.

In April 2023, Transocean secured a 19-well contract in Norway with Equinor for Transocean Enabler rig, at a rate of $377,000 per day at the time, as adjusted for foreign currency exchange plus eight option wells.

The contract expires in October 2025.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Barents Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor Drills Dry Well in North Sea
Noble Resolute jack-up rig (Credit: Noble Corporation/Photo by Christer Holte)

Noble Resolute Rig on Extended Stay in North Sea

Insight

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Truth on Energy. Oil and Gas Help the World Thrive

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Tr

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Oil Producer APA Misses Quarterly Profit Estimates on North Sea Downtime

Oil Producer APA Misses Quarte

Exxon Considering Guyana Offshore Gas Production After 2029

Exxon Considering Guyana Offsh

Yantai Dual-fuel Methanol WTIV Design Receives ABS Approval

Yantai Dual-fuel Methanol WTIV

Are North Sea Jack-Ups Set for Flat 2024?

Are North Sea Jack-Ups Set for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine