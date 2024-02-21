Woodside Welcomes First Modules for Scarborough Gas Project

The first three Pluto Train 2 modules for the Scarborough energy project have arrived in Karratha in Western Australia, marking a significant milestone for the Woodside Energy’s gas development.

The modules, fabricated by Bechtel in Indonesia, weigh a combined total of more than 4,000 metric tonnes. The modules are three of a total of 51 that will be shipped to site from the module yard to form Pluto Train 2.

Pluto Train 2 will be the second liquefied natural gas (LNG) production train at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility and will process gas from the offshore Scarborough development.

The Scarborough Energy Project will contribute significantly to the Australian economy and create thousands of job opportunities during its construction phase.

Bechtel was selected by Woodside Energy to execute the engineering, procurement and construction of Pluto Train 2, with construction activities beginning in November 2021.

Pluto Train 2 will have an LNG processing capacity of approximately 5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa).

Additional domestic gas infrastructure will be installed at the Pluto LNG facility to increase domestic gas capacity to approximately 225 Terajoules per day. Up to 3 Mtpa of LNG will be processed at the existing Pluto Train 1 following modifications to accommodate Scarborough’s lean gas.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said the delivery of the first Pluto Train 2 module was a key milestone towards the delivery of the Scarborough Energy Project, which will help meet the growing demand for the low-cost, lower-carbon, reliable energy the world needs today and into the future.

“The safe and timely arrival of the module is testament to the hard work and dedication of the Woodside team and our lead contractor Bechtel.

“With the Scarborough Energy Project sitting at more than 55% complete, we are making significant progress across all scopes of work and look forward to receiving the remaining modules on site throughout 2024,” Meg O’Neill said.

The Scarborough Energy Project is targeting first LNG cargo in 2026. The Scarborough gas resource is located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia, and is being developed through new offshore facilities connected by an approximately 430 km export trunkline with a 36”/32” diameter to a second LNG train (Pluto Train 2) at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility.



