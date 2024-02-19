Seatrium to Start Work on Third 2GW HVDC Station for Dutch Offshore Wind Sector

Seatrium has set out plans to start working on the third 2 GW High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) electrical transmission system for offshore wind farms in the Netherlands in mid-2024.

Seatrium received notification from the Dutch state-owned electric grid company TenneT for the beginning of the works, where Seatrium’s scope covers the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, installation, and commissioning of the offshore converter platform.

This work is part of a five-year framework cooperation agreement, Seatirum signed together with its consortium partner GE Vernova, and TenneT in March 2023 to supply three 2 GW HVDC electrical transmission systems for offshore wind farm projects in the Netherlands, each valued at approximately $2.15 billion.

The offshore converter platform will contribute to TenneT's ambition of installing 40 GW of offshore wind energy in the German and Dutch North Seas, and will serve the NWBE (formerly named as Nederwiek 2) offshore wind farm, located approximately 95 kilometres off the coast of Netherlands.

Like the first two HVDC projects awarded to Seatrium, the company will be working with its consortium partner, GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions.

The contract award of NWBE is expected to be on June 1, 2024, after the completion of certain deliverables by both Seatrium and GE Vernova in the coming months.

“We are proud to partner with TenneT and GE to deliver this transformative offshore wind solution. This project underscores our commitment to helping our customers achieve their renewable energy goals by providing innovative and cost-effective solutions that help accelerate the energy transition.

“With this latest project, Seatrium is currently working on five HDVC offshore Converter Platforms, creating a franchise for series-built opportunities in HVDCs to achieve greater synergies from project repeatability,” said Samuel Wong, Executive Vice President, Fixed Platforms at Seatrium.