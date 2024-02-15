Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NOV Bags Order for Industry's First Electric Subsea Crane

(Image: NOV)
(Image: NOV)

NOV reports its Lifting & Handling group has sold what is said to be the industry’s first-ever electric subsea crane. The order was booked at the end of 2023 with an undisclosed client in Europe, NOV said.

The first-of-its-kind crane offers enhanced efficiency compared to electro-hydraulic cranes, helping lead to reduced vessel emissions, the manufacturer said, adding that the design allows for the recovery of potential energy from loads lowered to the seabed, supporting onboard use or storage.

In addition, NOV noted the electric system eliminates reliance on hydraulic fluid for most components, reducing the risk of spills, making them quieter, and minimizing the environmental impact. While hydraulic technology remains in use for luffing cylinders, NOV said it has leveraged an electric motor system for improved control and precision.

Robin Sporsheim, senior director at NOV Lifting & Handling, said, "We are excited about the market’s response to our electric subsea crane and are proud to have received the first order. By combining our well-proven electric drive technology with our deep expertise, we have developed a crane that will set a new standard in the subsea sector."

Equipment Technology Offshore Deck Machinery Products Marine Equipment Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Hardware Cranes

Related Offshore News

© Maxim Khalansky / Adobe Stock

MARAD’s Title XI Changes: Good News for Offshore Wind?
Northern Maria vessel (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Charters Two Vessels Amid Increasing Demand

Insight

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Has Investors Worried

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Ha

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

ICCB Orders 14-meter CTV

ICCB Orders 14-meter CTV

NOV Bags Order for Industry's First Electric Subsea Crane

NOV Bags Order for Industry's

Transocean Collects $326M in New Drilling Rig Deals

Transocean Collects $326M in N

Saipem Gets Go-Ahead to Restart Pipelaying Ops Offshore Australia

Saipem Gets Go-Ahead to Restar

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine