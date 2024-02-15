Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Transocean Collects $326M in New Drilling Rig Deals

Transocean Barents Semi-Sub Rig (Credit: Transocean)
Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured contracts for three of its drilling rigs – semi-submersible Transocean Barents and drillships Deepwater Skyros and Deepwater Invictus – worth approximately $326 million.

In its quarterly fleet status report, Transocean said its total backlog now amounts to approximately $9 billion, including deals for the three drilling rigs.

Transocean Barents has been awarded a minimum 540-day contract in the Romanian Black Sea at a rate of $465,000. The contract is with gas producer OMV Petrom, starting from January 2025, and ending in July 2026.

Deepwater Skyros drillship has been awarded a three-well extension in Angola at a rate of $400,000. The contract is with TotalEnergies, and is also scheduled to start in January 2025.

As for Deepwater Invictus, the drillship has secured a 40-day contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which started in January 2024 for an undisclosed operator.

 

